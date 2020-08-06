BPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 119 Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 119 Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) Posts in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 04 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including B.E/B.Tech/B.s/B.sc (Eneg.) in Electrical Engg./Technology with first class or-Equivalent can apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020.



Notification Details for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020:

Advt No. 14/2020



Important Dates for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification :

Registration Date: 7 August 2020 to 25 August 2020

Last Date for submission of online application fee: 28 August 2020

Last Date for submission of online application: 4 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of the online application: 11 September 2020

Vacancy Details for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Lecturer (Electrical Engineering)-119 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have B.E/B. Tech/B.s/B.sc (Eneg.) in Electrical Engg./Technology with first class or-Equivalent.

Check the Notification link for details educational qualification for the posts.

Selection Process for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of waitage in Academic Performance Evaluation, Research Performance including the Academic Record and Research work, Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill through written Test (objective), interview and For Lecturer engaged on Contract Basis. Candidates should check the notification in this regard.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 119 Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) Posts: PDF





How to Apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 7 August to 25 August 2020. Candidates should note that after submitting the online applications, they will have to submit the applications to the Joint Secretary cum exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 on or before 4 September 2020.