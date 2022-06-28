OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 (Out) for Post Graduate Teacher Post @opsconline.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card for the Post Graduate Teacher posts on its official website-opsconline.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the Post Graduate Teacher posts for various faculty. Commission is to conduct the written exam for the post of Post Graduate Teacher on 03 July 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Post Graduate Teacher posts for various faculty against Advt no-12 of 2020-21 can download their Admit Card from the official website-opsconline.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that OPSC will conduct the written examination for recruitment to the posts of Post Graduate teachers under Science stream in the three sittings on 03 July 2022. Exam for the Compulsory Subjects including General English, Computer Aptitude, Pedagogy and General Knowledge will be conducted on session I from 9.30 A.M. to 10.30 A.M.

Exam for Part B i.e. Concerned optional subject including Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Mathematics and English will be held in Session II. The Session III for the Concerned optional subject i.e. for Odia will be held from 2.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page.



How to Download OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 Check Steps