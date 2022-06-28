OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 (Out) for Post Graduate Teacher Post @opsconline.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha PSC has released the Admit Card for the Post Graduate Teacher posts on its official website-opsconline.gov.in. Download PDF here.

Updated: Jun 28, 2022 10:33 IST
OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020
OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the Post Graduate Teacher posts for various faculty. Commission is to conduct the written exam for the post of Post Graduate Teacher on 03 July 2022.  
Candidates who have applied successfully for the Post Graduate Teacher posts  for various faculty against Advt no-12 of 2020-21 can download their Admit Card from the official website-opsconline.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 

It is noted that OPSC will conduct the written examination  for recruitment to the posts of Post Graduate teachers under Science stream in the three sittings on 03 July 2022. Exam for the Compulsory Subjects including General English, Computer Aptitude, Pedagogy and General Knowledge will be conducted on session I from 9.30 A.M. to 10.30 A.M. 

Exam for Part B i.e. Concerned optional subject including Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Mathematics and English  will be  held in Session II. The  Session III for the Concerned optional subject i.e. for Odia will be held from 2.30 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. 

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit  Card from the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home  page. 


How to Download OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission-opsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
  3. Click on the link Download Admission Certificate & Instructions to Candidates for the Written Examination scheduled to be held for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate teachers under Science stream (Advt. No. 12 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the OPSC PGT Admit Card 2020 in a new window.
  5. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

Next
