OPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule
OPSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam result for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20 on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Fisheries Post written exam can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
Selection has been on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written examination. It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had conducted written examination on 24 January 2021.
As per the selection process for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20, candidates qualified in the written examination will have to appear in the document verification round. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates on 03 March 2021. Commission will declare the details programme for document verification and viva voce on its official website shortly.
All such candidates appeared in the written examination for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post can check the result available on the official website. You can check the result also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link of OPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post
How to Download: OPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post
- Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/
- Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Written Result - Special Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Fisheries Officer(Advt. No. 17 of 2019-20) given on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the OPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post in a new window.
- You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.