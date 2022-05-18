OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Check download link.

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 Download: The written exam Admit Card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has been released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post on 22 May 2022. Candidates applied successfully for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post against Advt. No. 04 of 2021-22 can download OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 from the official website-opsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the written exam Admit Card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

Candidates willing to appear in the written exam should note that OPSC will conduct the written exam in two sessions from 09.30 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. and 02.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M. on the 22 May 2022.

As per the exam schedule and pattern, the exam will be conducted for two papers including Paper I and Paper II. Exam for Paper I i.e. Veterinary Science will be held in morning session whereas Paper II for Animal Science will be conducted in second session.

You can download the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in. Go to the What's News section on the home page. Click on the link "Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to Candidates for the Written Exam for Recruitment of Veterinary Asst Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2021-22) on the home page. Provide your login credentials to the link available on the official website. You will get the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC VAS Admit Card 2022



