OPSC VAS Apply Online 2025 Begins at opsc.gov.in for 509 Posts, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

OPSC VAS Apply Online 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The application has been invited for 509 posts of VAS. The application process has started from 01 July 2025. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of VAS must apply in time. The candidates are selected on the basis of a Written Examination. There shall be two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Each paper consists of 200 questions which totalled to 400 marks. The total marks for the written examination will be 800. The question paper shall consist of Objective type questions. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours. In this article, know the application process of OPSC VAS, important highlights, eligibility criteria, documents required, application fee,etc.

Now you can click on the “Login” button. Using your email address and password login to your account.

After filling the registration form, you will be registered on the OPSC Portal. You will be provided with your login credentials.

Click on the “Register” button if you are a new user. Get yourself registered by providing information like:

You will be redirected to a new page, where you will find the notification for “Recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group – A (Junior Branch-II) of Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department”.

To apply for the OPSC VAS position, the candidates are required to fill the application form which is available on the official website. Follow the given steps to register yourselves.

Apply Link for OPSC VAS

Candidates need to apply on the official website of OPSC for the post of Veterinary Assistant. You can either follow the steps given in the above section or can directly access the link given here.

OPSC VAS New User Registration Register Here OPSC VAS Application Form Apply Here

What is the Application Fee for OPSC VAS Form?

There is no application fee for all the categories of candidates. The application fee has been exempted as per the G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No.9897/Gen., dt.11.04.2022.

Also Read:

OPSC VAS Syllabus

OPSC VAS Salary

Who is Eligible to Apply for the OPSC VAS Post?

In order to apply for the post of Veterinary Assistant, candidates must possess some minimum educational qualification along with some other criteria. The important eligibility criteria has been mentioned here.