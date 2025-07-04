Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
OPSC VAS Apply Online 2025 Begins at opsc.gov.in for 509 Posts, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility and More

OPSC VAS Apply Online: The OPSC has invited applications from the eligible candidates for 509 posts of Veterinary Assistant/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS). Candidates can start applying by visiting the official website of OPSC. Read the article to know the details.

Jul 4, 2025, 14:42 IST
OPSC VAS Apply Online Starts
OPSC VAS Apply Online Starts

OPSC VAS Apply Online 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The application has been invited for 509 posts of VAS. The application process has started from 01 July 2025. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post of VAS must apply in time. The candidates are selected on the basis of a Written Examination. There shall be two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Each paper consists of 200 questions which totalled to 400 marks. The total marks for the written examination will be 800. The question paper shall consist of Objective type questions. The exam duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours. In this article, know the application process of OPSC VAS, important highlights, eligibility criteria, documents required, application fee,etc.

OPSC VAS 2025 Highlights

Exam Name

OPSC Veterinary Assistant/ Additional Veterinary Assistant (VAS) 

Conducted By

Odisha Public Service Commission

Notification Release Date

21 June 2025

Registration Start Date

01 July 2025

Apply Online Last Date

31 July 2025

Exam Date

31 August 2025

Official Website

opsc.gov.in 

How to Apply for OPSC VAS 2025?

To apply for the OPSC VAS position, the candidates are required to fill the application form which is available on the official website. Follow the given steps to register yourselves.

  • Visit the official website- opsc.gov.in.

  • Click on the “Apply Online” tab.

  • You will be redirected to a new page, where you will find the notification for “Recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group – A (Junior Branch-II) of Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department”.

  • Click on the “Register” button if you are a new user. Get yourself registered by providing information like:

    • Personal Information

    • Contact Information

    • Create Password

  • After filling the registration form, you will be registered on the OPSC Portal. You will be provided with your login credentials.

  • Now you can click on the “Login” button. Using your email address and password login to your account.

  • Fill the application form.

  • Upload the passport size photograph, full signature and left thumb impression.

  • Pay the application fee and submit your application form.

Apply Link for OPSC VAS

Candidates need to apply on the official website of OPSC for the post of Veterinary Assistant. You can either follow the steps given in the above section or can directly access the link given here.

OPSC VAS New User Registration

Register Here

OPSC VAS Application Form

Apply Here

What is the Application Fee for OPSC VAS Form?

There is no application fee for all the categories of candidates. The application fee has been exempted as per the G.A. & P.G. Department Notification No.9897/Gen., dt.11.04.2022.
Who is Eligible to Apply for the OPSC VAS Post?

In order to apply for the post of Veterinary Assistant, candidates must possess some minimum educational qualification along with some other criteria. The important eligibility criteria has been mentioned here.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Educational Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent degree from any recognized University of India.

  • Possess required conversion certificates from Veterinary Council of India (VCI) in case of degree from foreign University.

  • A valid Registration Certificate under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.

Age Limit

  • Must be between 21 to 42 years of age

  • Age relaxation is also applicable

FAQs

  • What is the last date to register for the OPSC VAS Recruitment?
    +
    The last date to apply online for OPSC VAS recruitment is 31 July 2025.
  • How to register for OPSC VAS posts?
    +
    Visit the official website of OPSC- opsc.gov.in. Then follow the instructions given in the article.

