OPSC VAS Salary 2025: Check Job Profile, Allowances, Growth and Promotion

OPSC VAS Salary: The Odisha Public Service Commission aims to fill 506 posts for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group -A (Junior Branch II) of Odisha Veterinary Service under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. It is a promising opportunity for the graduates in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry seeking a stable career path with attractive benefits. The selection of the candidates for the posts shall be made based on the performance in the written exam, followed by document verification. The salary for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon is structured according to the pay scale of Rs 56,100 in Level 12, Cell 1 of the Pay Matrix of the ORSP Rules, 2017. They will also be entitled to various perks and allowances along with the basic pay in their monthly salary. It is crucial to check the job profile in advance to learn about the responsibilities associated with the post. Further details about the OPSC VAS Salary in Hand are discussed on this page for the candidate’s reference.

Check the OPSC VAS Syllabus OPSC VAS Salary Structure The OPSC VAS salary structure adheres to Level 12, Cell 1 of the pay matrix under Rule 3 of the ORSP Rules, 2017. It comprises a wide range of components, including basic pay, allowances, deductions, gross salary, net salary, pay level, and many other details. Understanding the salary structure will help candidates identify financial benefits and career advancement opportunities. Let’s discuss the detailed salary structure for OPSC VAS in the table below. Post Name Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Department Odisha Veterinary Service under the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Pay Scale Rs 56,100 Pay Level Level 12 Allowances DA and other Allowances

OPSC VAS Salary in Hand The OPSC VAS in-hand salary is calculated after adding basic pay and allowances. The total of these two components will be subtracted from applicable deductions like tax, PF, etc to arrive at the actual monthly salary. According to the official notification, the salary of selected candidates will fall under level 12, with the pay scale of Rs 56,100. In addition to the basic pay, the employees will also receive several allowances in their annual package. OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Salary Per Month Initially, the newly appointed Veterinary Assistant Surgeon will receive a salary under the pay scale of Rs 56,100 in Pay Level 12, Cell 1 of the Pay Matrix of the ORSP Rules, 2017. The actual monthly salary will also include the usual dearness allowances and other allowances based on the government norms.

OPSC VAS Salary: Perks & Allowances The selected candidates will be entitled to various perks, allowances, and prerequisites in their monthly salary based on the Government of Odisha guidelines. These allowances typically increase the overall salary, making the job role more rewarding and attractive. The list of perks and allowances included in the OPSC VAS salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

Other Allowances OPSC VAS Job Profile Reviewing the OPSC VAS job profile helps candidates determine whether their qualifications and skill sets match the role requirements and enables them to align their career goals accordingly. The list of roles and responsibilities included in the OPSC VAS job profile is as follows: To provide assistance in animal surgery.

To manage surgical equipment and maintain related documentation.

To ensure timely nursing care and first aid in case of an emergency.

To carry out all tasks delegated by senior officials.