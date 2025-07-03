OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025: Check Exam Pattern and Subject-Wise Topics, Download PDF

OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online applications to fill 506 posts for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts from July 1 to 31, 2025. Candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test. The written exam will be conducted on August 31, 2025. With less than two months left for the exam, candidates must have thorough knowledge of the syllabus and master all the topics efficiently. The syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, Veterinary Science and Animal Science. A total of 400 questions are asked for 800 marks. Aspirants must cover all the topics mentioned in the syllabus to perform well in the written test. Learn more about the latest OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025 Highlights The Odisha Public Service Commission has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post in the official notification PDF. Understanding the entire syllabus can help them formulate a robust strategy for the exam. Here are the key highlights of the OPSC VAS syllabus shared below: Exam Conducting Body Odisha Public Service Commission Post Name Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancy 506 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification Papers 2 Question Type MCQs Number of Questions 400 Exam Duration 2 ½ hours for each paper Marking Scheme +2 marks for every correct answer OPSC VAS Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the OPSC VAS exam pattern to identify exam format, question type, maximum marks, number of questions, exam duration, and overall marking scheme. The written exam is divided into two papers, each comprising 200 MCQs for 400 marks. The total marks of the written test will be 800. The exam duration shall be 2 ½ hours for each paper. Check the latest exam pattern for OPSC VAS recruitment shared below for reference purposes:

Subject Sitting Duration Number of Questions Total Marks Type of Questions Veterinary Science 1st 2 ½ hours 200 400 Objective, General Awareness & Subject Specific Animal Science 2nd 2 ½ hours 200 400 OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the OPSC VAS syllabus can help you determine which topics require focus and which can be ignored. It ensures that you cover only exam-relevant topics and stay on track. Get the direct link to download the syllabus for the OPSC VAS written exam on this page. OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025 Download PDF Check the OPSC VAS Salary OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The OPSC VAS exam syllabus is typically divided into two subjects, Veterinary Science and Animal Science. A wide range of topics is included in each paper. Candidates must grasp concepts and master advanced-level topics prescribed in the curriculum to elevate their preparation and chances of success in the exam. Check the subject-wise OPSC VAS syllabus shared below.

OPSC VAS Syllabus for Veterinary Science (Paper I) Mastering all topics mentioned in Veterinary Science can improve your overall preparation and equip you with the ability to attempt questions with accuracy in the exam. Each topic of this section has multiple subtopics. Given below are the important topics for Veterinary Science: Veterinary Medicine

Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics

Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology

Veterinary Parasitology

Veterinary Anatomy

Veterinary Public Health

Veterinary Microbiology

Veterinary Surgery and Radiology

Veterinary Pathology OPSC VAS Syllabus for Animal Science (Paper II) Animal Science is the second paper of the OPSC VAS exam. Aspirants must build a strong foundation and achieve mastery in the topics and subtopics of this section. Mentioned below are the important topics for the Animal Science section:

Veterinary Physiology

Veterinary Biochemistry

Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension

Animal Nutrition

Livestock products Technology

Livestock Production and Management

Animal Genetics and Breeding How to Cover the OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025? Candidates must integrate smart planning, high-quality resources, and immense dedication to excel in this exam. Here are the best OPSC VAS exam preparation tips and tricks for reference purposes: Review the exam syllabus thoroughly to determine important chapters.

Master all the fundamentals with the help of the right set of books.

Practice endless questions from mocks and PYQs to elevate your preparation.

Maintain short notes for quick revision of the topics. Best Books for OPSC VAS Syllabus 2025 There are several books and resources available for the preparation of the OPSC VAS exam. However, aspirants must select the ones that cover all the important topics and practice questions. Some of the highly-recommended OPSC VAS books are given below: