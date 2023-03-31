OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 Out For Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post: Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

OPSC has announced the final result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC VAS Final Result 2023: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on 31 March 2023 has announced the final result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. All such candidates appeared in various rounds of the selection process for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon against Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23 can download the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The PDF of OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 also available below and you can download directly after clicking the link .

Direct Link To Download: OPSC VAS Final Result 2023





The OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 is based on the performance of candidates in the written examination conducted on 22 February 2023. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the list of successfully qualified candidates for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon against Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23.

All those candidates appeared in the written exam and other selection process for above the posts can check their Roll Number for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.



Earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had invited online applications for the 659 posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website.

OPSC VAS Final Result 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Number of Post 659 Category Govt Jobs Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23 Result Link Click Here Official Website opsc.gov.in





Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for VAS posts can download the OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OPSC VAS Final Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at- https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- “Recommendation Notice - Recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 13 of 2022-23)” on the home page.

Step 4: The PDF of OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 will open in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save the OPSC VAS Final Result 2023 for future reference.