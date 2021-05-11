OPTCL Recruitment 2021 for Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in

OPTCL Recruitment Notification 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications for the Management Trainee posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment Notification 2020 through online mode from 14 May 2021 on official website of OPTCL -optcl.co.in. The last date for submission OPTCL MT Online Application is 13 June 2021.

OPTCL MT Recruitment is being done for the disciplines of Finance, HRD, Law, IT, CS & Economist

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 May 2021 from 11 AM Last date for Online Application - 13 June 2021 till 11:59 PM

OPTCL Management Trainee Vacancy Details

MT-Finance - 11 MT-HRD - 3 MT-Law - 1 MT-IT - 2 MT-CS - 1 MT-Economics - 1

Eligibility Criteria for OPTCL Management Trainee Job

Educational Qualification:

MT-Finance - Degree with passing of the Final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost & Works Accounts of India. MT-HRD - Full time PG Degree/Diploma of two years duration in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare/ HRD/HRM/PM&IR/MBA with specialization in HRD or Personnel Management from recognized University/ Institution with at least 60% marks in aggregate. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%. Note: MBA/PGDBM with dual specialization shall be considered provided both specializations carry equal weightage. MT-Law - Degree in Law from a recognized Institution. MT-IT - BE/ B.Tech/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/MCA with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution. For SC/ST candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%. MT-CS - Graduate with Company Secretary having Associate Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. MT-Economist - Post Graduate Degree in Economics/ Finance Management with at least 60% of marks from a recognized University or Institution.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OPTCL MT Posts

The selection process involves Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview

How to Apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for online on OPTCL official website www.optcl.co.in from 14 May to 13 June 2021.

OPTCL MT Notification Download

OPTCL MT Application Link