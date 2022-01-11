OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Junior Management Trainee Posts @optcl.co.in

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited is hiring OPTCL Recruitment 2022 notification for Junior Management Trainee posts @optcl.co.in. Check how to apply, Salary, Application Link, Educational Qualification and other details here.

OPTCL Recruitment 2022: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited or OPTCL has published a notification for the recruitment of Junior Management Trainee- Electrical (JR.MT-Electrical) Posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before the last date i.e. 10 February 2022.

The candidates can check important dates, qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and all other related information regarding the notification below.

OPTCL JMT Notification Download

OPTCL JMT Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of OPTCL JMT Online Application - 10 February 2022

OPTCL Vacancy Details

JMT - 40 Posts

Gen - 28

SC - 12

OPTC JMT Salary:

1st Year (Trainee) - Rs.20,000/-

2nd Year - Rs.22,000/-

3rd Year - Rs.24,200/-

4th Year - Rs.26,620/-

5th Year - Rs.29,285/-

6th Year - Rs.32,215/-

Eligibility Criteria for OPTCL JMT Posts

Educational Qualification:

JMT - Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University/Institution For SC and PWD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%

Age Limit:

JMT - 21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OPTCL JMT Posts

JMT - Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for OPTCL JMT Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before last date.

Application Fee: