Ordnance Factory Recruitment for 100 Chemical Process Worker, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Ordnance Factory Itarsi Recruitment 2023 for Chemical Process Worker : Ordnance Factory, Itarsi has announced the recruitment for the positions of Chemical Process Worker. All the relevant information regarding the Ordnance Factory Recruitment is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment: The Ordnance Factory located in Itarsi, a government-owned manufacturing unit, is currently accepting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Tenure based CPW (Chemical Process Worker).

According to the notification, the total number of vacancies available for the CPW position is 100. These vacancies are divided into various categories, with 40 being allotted for the UR category, 15 for OBC (NCL), 15 for SC, 20 for ST, 10 for EWS, and 10 for Ex-Service Man. It is essential for candidates to check their eligibility criteria based on these categories before applying for the job.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment 2023

Interested applicants can submit their application form for this job opportunity until May 5. Candidates are advised to fill the application form correctly and submit it along with all the necessary documents to avoid any discrepancies during the selection process.

To know more about this job opportunity, interested applicants can check out the official website of the Ordnance Factory at munitionsindia.co.in. The website contains detailed information about the job, including the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications required, age limit, selection process, and application fee. Candidates can also find instructions on how to apply and download the application form from the website.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment: Overview

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi has invited applications for the Tenure based CPW (Chemical Process Worker). The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Recruitment Authority Ordnance Factory, Itarsi Posts Name Chemical Process Worker Mode of Application Offline Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 5, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Ordnance Factory Recruitment: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the Ordnance Factory Recruitment Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Ordnance Factory Recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: Ordnance Factory Recruitment Notification

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Qualification

The Ordnance Factory Recruitment Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 to 30 years can apply for the recruitment announced by Ordnance Factory, Itarsi. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Educational Qualification

The mandatory qualifications for the Tenure based CPW position require the applicant to be either an Ex-Apprentice of AOCP Trade who has completed training or has experience in manufacturing and handling explosive materials in military settings. Alternatively, the applicant can be an Ex-trade apprentice of AOCP trade who has undergone training in the Ordnance Factories of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board and has a valid NAC / NTC Certificate issued by NCTVT (now NCVT).

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Vacancy

Ordnance Factory Recruitment has announced a total of 100 job openings for positions of Chemical Process Worker. Here's an overview of the Ordnance Factory Recruitment vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Vacancy Chemical Process Worker 100

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 5, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the bank's official website, munitionsindia.co.in.

How to apply for Ordnance Factory Recruitment?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Ordnance Factory Recruitment for Chemical Process Worker once the application process begins

Applicants are required to download the application form from the official website. Along with the application form, candidates must submit all the necessary enclosures. An extra photograph self-attested on the back of the photograph is also required to be included. The completed application form, necessary enclosures, and the self-attested photograph should be forwarded to the following address only:

The General Manager,

Ordnance Factory, Itarsi,

District: Narmdapuram,

Madhya Pradesh, Pin -461 122.

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

Ordnance Factory Recruitment Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.