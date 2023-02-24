OSSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 Out For Accountant Post @ossc.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has published short notice regarding the prelims exam date for the post of Accountant-2022 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Accountant Prelims Exam Date 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published short notice regarding the prelims exam date for the post of Accountant-2022 under H&UD Department on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the prelims exam for the post of Accountant against Advt. No. 7257/OSSC on 23 April 2023.

The Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for Accountant posts in various exam centers across the state. All those candidates who wish to appear in the written exam can download the OSSC Accountant Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the exams will be conducted 23 April 2023 in different examination centers located across the state.

Candidates will have to download their Admit Card to appear in the prelims exam for Accountant posts after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. The Commission will release the detailed programme/schedule of examination/date of downloading of Admit Card updates on its official website.

OSSC Accountant Prelims Exam Date 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Accountant Advt No. 7257/OSSC Department H&UD Department No of Post 65 Date of Exam 23 April 2023

You can download the OSSC Accountant Prelims Exam Date 2023 update from the official website after following the steps given below.

