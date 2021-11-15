OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021 Out for Assistant Scientific Officer post @ossc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Assistant Scientific Officer post on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to Download.

OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the posts of Assistant Scientific Officer-2019. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Scientific Officer posts from 18 November 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Scientific Officer post can download their OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021 also with the direct link given below.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the interview for the Assistant Scientific Officer-2019 from 18 to 22 November 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for Assistant Scientific Officer posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website.

In a bid to download the OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the Viva Voce round for Assistant Scientific Officer can download their Interview Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

How to Download: OSSC ASO Interview Hall Ticket 2021