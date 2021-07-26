OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 Released for Assistant Scientific Officer post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Scientific Officer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer. Commission is set to conduct the main exam for Assistant Scientific Officer post on 30 July 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the main exam for Assistant Scientific Officer can download their OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 from the direct link given on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Direct link for OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer Mains exam is available on the official website of OSSC.

In a bid to download the OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the mains written exam for Assistant Scientific Officer posts on 30 July 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the main exam for Assistant Scientific Officer posts against Advt No- 4723/OSSC dated 30.12.2019 can check the OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 available le on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Download: OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer post





How to Download: OSSC ASO Mains Hall Ticket 2021 for Assistant Scientific Officer post