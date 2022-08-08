OSSC Is Hiring For Assistant Operator, Cameraman, Photographer and Others@ossc.gov.in,10th Pass Can Apply

Odisha SSC has released job notification for various posts including Senior Cameraman and others on its official website- ossc.gov.in, Download PDF.

OSSC Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022: If you are 10th passed government job aspirants with Diploma in Cinematography/Photography with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification then you have golden chance to apply for OSSC Assistant Operator Recruitment 2022. Yes, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released job notification for various posts including Senior Cameraman, Photographers, Assistant Operator and Indexer posts under Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 09 September 2022. Process for online submission of application will commence from 10 August 2022. Candidates should note that online application will be accepted from the official website of OSSC. Not physical copy/hard copy of the application form is to be submitted by the candidates under the application process.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Registration: 10 August 2022

Last Date for Online Registration: 09 September 2022

Start Date for Submission of Online Application Form: 10 August 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application Form: 09 September 2022



Post Details

Senior Cameraman-02

Photographers-02

Indexer-02

Assistant Operator-03

Educational Qualification:

Senior Cameraman-Matriculation with Diploma in Cinematography.

Photographers-Matriculation with Diploma in Photography.

Indexer-Matriculation.

Assistant Operator-Matriculation from any recognized institutions. He should have license issued by Electrical Inspector of Odisha for Operating Cinematography Projectors.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

