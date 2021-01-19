OSSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List Qualified for Computer Skill Test

OSSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the Provisional Selection List for the Auditor post on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Mains Exam for OSSC Auditor Exam-2016 can check the provisional result on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the mains exam held on 02 February 2020 for the Auditor-2016 exam.

Candidates selected provisionally will have to appear for the next Computer Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Auditor post. Odisha Staff Selection Commission will announce the date and time of Computer Skill Test on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website of OSSC for further updates in this regards.

All such candidates appeared in the OSSC Auditor 2016 Mains Exam can check the list of provisionally selected candidates on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Auditor Post





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2021 for Auditor Post