OSSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2023: Exam Schedule, Admit Card Released

OSSC CGL Exam Date 2023: OSSC has released the mains CGL examination dates on the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 22, 2023 and July 23, 2023. Check Admit Card Link here

OSSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) conducts the OSSC CGL examination to select candidates for various Group B and Group C positions within Odisha Government Departments. For those who are eligible to apply for the OSSC CGL Exam, it is a great opportunity. A detailed notification for the OSSC CGL exam for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022–2023 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission to recruit for 943 posts.

OSSC CGL Exam Date 2023: Overview

Here are the complete key highlights of the OSSC CGL syllabus and exam pattern shared below for ease of the aspirants.

SSC CGL 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Posts Group B & Group C Vacancies 943 Application Mode Online OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 14th May 2023 OSSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2023 22nd & 23rd July 2023 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Document Verification

OSSC CGL Mains Exam Date 2023: Admit Card

On July 15, 2023, OSSC released the OSSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for the OSSC CGL Mains Exam, which is planned to be on July 22 and 23. Candidates can download the OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card by logging in with the information at the time of registration. You can check the direct link to the OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2023

OSSC CGL Mains Exam Schedule

According to the OSSC's official notification, the OSSC CGL Mains Exam 2023 is scheduled on July 22, 2023 and July 23, 2023 at Bhubaneswar. The Commission has released the OSSC CGL Mains Exam Schedule for 2023, and we have tabulated the shift timing below for the ease of candidates.

OSSC CGL Mains 2023 Exam Schedule Exam Date Paper Maximum Marks Shift Timing July 22, 2023 Paper-I English & Odia 100 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM July 23, 2023 Paper-II General Studies 100 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM July 23, 2023 Mathematics (Only for Auditor Post) 100 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

OSSC CGL Exam Date 2023: Vacancy Details

As per the official notification, OSSC will recruit for 943 posts for Group B and Group C positions within Odisha Government Departments. Below we have done the detailed bifurcation of all the posts

Post Name Total Posts Post Type Assistant CT & GST 107 Group B Auditor 220 Group B Gram Panchayat Extension Officer 87 Group B Handicrafts Promotion Officer 48 Group B Inspector of Cooperative Societies 72 Group B Inspector of Suppliers 110 Group B Junior Correctional 20 Group B Junior Employment Officer 26 Group B Small Savings and Financial Inclusion Officer 9 Group B Junior Assistant 193 Group C Junior Clerk 51 Group C Total 943

OSSC CGL Exam Date 2023: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected after clearing the two stage written examination and skill Tests for certain posts. The stages of examination is listed below