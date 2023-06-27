OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2023 To Release On July 15: Check Exam Schedule

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: OSSC has released a short notice regarding the admit card/mains exam schedule for the post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/mains exam schedule for the post of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2022 on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment on July 22/23, 2023 across the state.

Candidates qualified in the prelims exam for the Combined Graduate Level post can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the exam schedule directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023





OSSC CGL Mains Exam 2023: Overview

According to the short notice released, the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination-2022 will be held on July 22/23, 2023 at the exam centers located at Bhubaneshwar. Exam for Paper I i.e. Language (English and Odia) will be held from 02.00 pm to 04.30 pm. Exam will be held in objective and short answer type mode in question-cum-answer booklet series pattern.

Exam for Paper II i.e. for General Studies will be held on July 23, 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. Exam for Mathematics will be conducted from 02.30 pm to 04.30 pm on July 23. 2023.

OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card 2023: Update

The Commission will upload the admit card for the mains exam round for Combined Graduate Level Recruitment drive on July 15, 2023 at its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the download link on the homepage of the official website.

You can retrieve all the essential login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application form.

You can download the OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: OSSC CGL Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update