OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @ossc.gov.in: Download Graduate Level Group-B Schedule Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Preliminary Examination for Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services on 26 March 2023. Exam will be conducted in OMR

Answer Sheet mode in the various locations including Balasore, Bhjubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Koraput.

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the above post should note that Commission will release the Admit Card and detailed exam programme and other in due course of time on its official website.

How To Download: OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023