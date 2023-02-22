OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @ossc.gov.in: Download Graduate Level Group-B Schedule Here

OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services posts. Candidates applied for the above posts can download the prelims exam notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Preliminary Examination for Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services on 26 March 2023. Exam will be conducted in OMR
Answer Sheet mode in the various locations including Balasore, Bhjubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Koraput.
Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the above post should note that Commission will release the Admit Card and detailed exam programme and other in due course of time on its official website.
