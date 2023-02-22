JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Announced @ossc.gov.in: Download Graduate Level Group-B Schedule Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the  Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Download

OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the  Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services posts. Candidates applied for the above posts can download the prelims exam notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However, you can download the OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023

According to the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the Preliminary Examination for Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services on 26 March 2023. Exam will be conducted in OMR 
Answer Sheet mode in the various locations including Balasore, Bhjubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Koraput. 

Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the above post should note that Commission will release the Admit Card and detailed exam programme and other in due course of time on its official website. 

You can download the OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How To Download: OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Notice regarding the conduct of the Preliminary Examination for Combined Post Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Group-B with Specialist Posts/Services. Advertisement No.7058/OSSC dated 12.12.2022 available on the homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 .
  5. Download and save the OSSC CGL Prelims Exam Date 2023 for future reference.

