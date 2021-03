OSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for District Cultural Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited application for the recruitment of District Cultural Officer Post. Eligible and interested can apply for OSSC District Cultural Officer posts on or before 29 April 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master Degree in History form any recognized University can apply for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that these vacancies are under Odia Language, Literature and Cultural Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. You can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No- IIE-01/2019-4774/OSSC

Important Date for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Online Registration start from: 23 March 2021

Online Payment of Examination Fees: 22 March 2021 to 22 April 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 April 2021

Vacancy Details for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

District Cultural Officer-20 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed Master Degree in History from any recognized University with knowledge in Computer.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Minimum Age should be 21 Years and the Maximum age should be 32 Years as on 01-01-2019. Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms. Check notification for details in this regards.

OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OSSC District Cultural Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in on or before 29 April 2021. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.