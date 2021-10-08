OSSC DCO DV Schedule 2021 Released for District Culture Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification schedule for the District Culture Officer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to conduct the document verification for the the post of District Culture Officer-2019[Advt No. 4774/OSSC dated 31.12.2019] on 29 October 2021. Commission has uploaded the detail PDF of the OSSC DCO DV Date Notification 2021on its official website. However you can download the OSSC DCO DV Schedule 2021 also with the direct link given below.

All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam for District Culture Officer will have to appear in the certificate verification round for the same. Commission has earlier uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the mains for District Culture Officer post.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round are advised to access the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) regularly to know the further updates. Commission will upload the detail programme for Document Verification for the District Culture Officer post on its official website.

Candidates can download the detail OSSC DCO DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same after following the process given below.

How to Download: OSSC District Culture Officer DV Schedule 2021