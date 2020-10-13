OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Released for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Rescheduled Certificate Verification dates for the Vital Statistics Clerk posts on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the OSSC Vital Statistics Clerk Document Verification round can check the Exam Dates available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Certificate Verification dates for the Vital Statistics Clerk Exam 2016 will be conducted on 20/21 October 2020.

The Document Verification will be conducted in two sessions in the office of the Commission at Barrack No. 1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 08/09 September 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-10 pandemic. Now candidates can apper for the same on the rescheduled dates 20/21 October 2020. Candidates can check all the details in this regard on the official website of OSSC. You can check the short notification details with the link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam





How to Download: OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Vital Statistics Clerk Exam

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on link-VITAL STATISTICS CLERK-2016: RESCHEDULE OF CERTIFICATE VERIFICATION FOR LEFT OUT CANDIDATES available on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the Short Notification of Schedule for Vital Statistics Clerk.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for various Vital Statistics Clerk Posts against Notification No- IIE-9/2016/628/OSSC. Candidates having 10+2 pass with knowledge in Basic Computer Skill. Passed Odia equivalent to ME standard were applied for these major recruitment drive launched in the state.