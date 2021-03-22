OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Released for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OSSC DV Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post on its official website. OSSC is set to conduct the Document Verification for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 posts on 27 and 30 March 2021.

Candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for Inspector of Supplies post can download their OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in/.

Candidates can check the admit card downloading link on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). In a bid to download the OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017 against advertisement no-3237/OSSC Dt 08.09.2017 on 27 and 30 March 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for Inspector of Supplies-2017 can download their Admit Card from the official website. However you can download the OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 for Inspector of Supplies Post also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 for Inspector of Supplies Post





How to Download: OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 for Inspector of Supplies Post