OSSC DV Admit Card 2021 Released for Staff Nurse and Other Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the post Staff Nurse and other on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 10:14 IST
OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification for the post Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist; X Ray Technician & ECG Technician-2019. 
All such candidates who have qualified for the Certificate verification round for the Staff Nurse and other Paramedical  posts can download OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

In a bid to download OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021  Steps Here

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- www.ossc.gov.
  2. Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link- Download Admission Letter for Certificate Verification for the post of Staff Nurse, ECG Technician, ANM, Pharmacist, X-ray Technician-2019.[Advt. No. 4748/OSSC dated 31.12.2019] in a new window.
  4. Provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link given on the home page.
  5. You will get your OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 in a new window.
  6. You can download and save the OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 for your future reference. 


Alternatively you can download the OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021 directly also with the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Staff Nurse DV Admit Card 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the document verification for the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X Ray Technician &ECG Technician-2019 on 27/28 December 2021.

