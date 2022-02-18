OPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Soil Conservation Extension Worker Post @opsc.gov.in, Download Notice Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Post of Asst. Soil Conservation Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check details here.

OPSC Exam Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Post of Asst. Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21). Commission is set to conduct the written exam on 06 March 2022. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Asst. Soil Conservation Officer can check the OSSC Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in Go to the Whats New section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Written Examination Notice for Recruitment to the Post of Asst. Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21) You will get the PDF of the notice of the OPSC Exam Schedule 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.

As per short notice released, written exam for the post of Asst. Soil Conservation Officer (Advt. No. 13 of 2020-21) will be held on 06 March 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that the exam will be conducted in OMR based mode instead of Computer Based (CBRE) as notified earlier.

Commission will release the details Exam programme in due course of time. You can download the OPSC Exam Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.