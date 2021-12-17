OSSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Legal Meteorology Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Provisional Result for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant. Candidates shortlisted provisionally are able to appear in the document verification round.

All those candidates who have appeared in the Mains Written Exam for Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant posts can check their results available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

You can download the Provisional Result for the posts of Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant after following the steps given below.



Process to Download: OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission http://www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the What is New Section available on the home page. Click on link-List of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the certificate verification for the post of Inspector of legal metrology & Laboratory assistant-2017. [Advt No- 4334/OSSC dated 26.12.2017]available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021 in a new window. Download and save the OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021 for future reference.

However you can download the OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021 also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC ILM Provisional Result 2021 \

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the mains written exam or Inspector of Legal Meteorology & Laboratory Assistant Post on 07 and 08 October 2021.

Selection of the candidates have been done on their performance in the mains exam for Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant posts.

Now these provisionally selected candidates are able to appear in the document verification round for the Legal Meteorology/Laboratory Assistant posts as per the selection process for the same. Commission will release the detail of the document verification schedule for the qualified candidates in due course.