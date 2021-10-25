Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Industries Promotion Officer Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Interview for the Industries Promotion Officer posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check detail here.

Created On: Oct 25, 2021 09:02 IST
OSSC IPO Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed Notice
OSSC IPO Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed Notice

OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Interview for the Industries Promotion Officer posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Industries Promotion Officer post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.
However you can check the OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 postponement notice also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set to conduct the interview for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer from 26 October 2021 onwards. Earlier Commission has released the detail interview schedule for the Industrial Promotion Officer.post on ts official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the  Industries Promotion Officer  can download the  postponement notice from the official website. 

How to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice 

  1. Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in
  2. Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link- Notice Regarding Postponed of Viva-Voce Test for the Post of IPO-2019 [Advt No. 4631/OSSC dated 27.12.2019]available on the homepage.
  4. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Take Free Online OSSC JUNIOR ASSISTANT 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.