OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Industries Promotion Officer Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the postponement of Interview for the Industries Promotion Officer posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Industries Promotion Officer post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

However you can check the OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 postponement notice also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2021

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was set to conduct the interview for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer from 26 October 2021 onwards. Earlier Commission has released the detail interview schedule for the Industrial Promotion Officer.post on ts official website.

How to Download: OSSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice