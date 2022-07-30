OSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2022 (Released)@ossc.gov.in, Check Junior Assistant Hall Ticket Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Skill Test for the post of Jr Assistant on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check dowload link.

All such candidates who have qualified for the skill test round for the Junior Assistants post against advertisement no.4643/OSSC dated 27.12.2019 can download their OSSC Junior Assistants DV Admit Card 2022 from the link given on the official website -ossc.gov.in.



You can download OSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2022 fron the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC JA Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Check Steps