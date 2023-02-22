OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket 2023 To Release On Feb 28: Download Typing Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the Admit Card for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website-https://www.ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the skill test round for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the Typing Test in English and Test in Computer Application on 06 March 2023 for Junior Executive Assistant post against Advertisement No.5243/OSSC.

Candidates qualified for the Typing Skill Test round for Junior Executive Assistant post can download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly after clicking the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Typing Skill test for the above posts on 06 March 2023 in two sittings. Candidates can download the details programme for the typing skill test and computer test which will be held in two sittings.

The Commission will upload the Hall Ticket for the Skill Test for the Junior Executive Assistant post on 28 February 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC JEA Skill Test Hall Ticket/Schedule 2023 Update