OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @ossc.gov.in, Download Link Here

OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2021 are released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its Official website www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates appearing in OSSC Jr Assistant Computer Based Recruitment Exam can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website.

Candidates also can visit OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Link below and login into the link:

OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card Download Link

OSSC Jr Assistant Exam is schedule to be held on 22 July 2021.The candidates may also practice Mock Test Link available in the candidates' corner on the official website.

OSSC Jr Assistant Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective type/MCQ questions of 100 marks on General Awareness. Each question carries 1 mark and 0/25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

How to Download OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card ?