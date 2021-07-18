OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2021 Out @ossc.gov.in, Download Link Here

OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card 2021 are released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on its Official website www.ossc.gov.in. Candidates appearing in OSSC Jr Assistant Computer Based Recruitment Exam can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website.
Candidates also can visit OSSC Junior Assistant Admit Card Link below and login into the link:
OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card Download Link
OSSC Jr Assistant Exam is schedule to be held on 22 July 2021.The candidates may also practice Mock Test Link available in the candidates' corner on the official website.
OSSC Jr Assistant Exam Pattern
There will be 100 objective type/MCQ questions of 100 marks on General Awareness. Each question carries 1 mark and 0/25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The duration of the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes.
How to Download OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card ?
- Go to official website of OSSC - ossc.gov.in/
- Scroll Down and Then, Click on the link ‘Click Here to Download’ given under ‘Download admission letter to appear the Preliminary Exam for the post of Jr Assistant GA & PG (Rent) and OSSC - 2019 to be held from 22.07.2021 onwards’
- Put the Registration Number& Date of Birth which you have received at the time of submission of Online Form
- Download OSSC Prelims Admit Card