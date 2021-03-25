OSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Librarian Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited application for the 25 Junior Librarian Posts under Director of Higher Education, Odisha Bhubaneswar. Candidates can apply for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 22 April 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor in Library Science from a recognized University can apply for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification. Candidates applying for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of three stages tests including-Written Exam/Computer Skill Test and Certificate Verification.

Candidates willing to apply for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No IIE-65/2018-4717/OSSC

Important Date for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Online Registration Starting Date: 23 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 April 2021

Online Payment of Examination Starting Date: 23 March 2021

Online Payment of Examination Last Date: 22 April 2021

Submission of Online Application Starting Date: 23 March 2021

Submission of Online Application End Date: 29 April 2021

Vacancy Details for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Junior Librarian-25 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor in Library Science from a recognized University

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification ( As on 01-01-2019):

Minimum Age should be 21 Years and the Maximum age should be 32 Years . Relaxation in Upper Age Limit as per government norms. Check notification for details in this regards.

OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OSSC Junior Librarian Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in on or before 22 April 2021.