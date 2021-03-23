OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Librarian/Asst. Librarian Posts Released @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Details

OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification schedule for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian-2016 Posts against Advt. No. 4231/OSSC Dt.26.12.2016. Odisha Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts on 31 March 2021.



All those candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification round for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can check the details Schedule available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Certificate/Document Verification for the post of Librarian and Asst. Librarian at the venue-Gurukrupa Colege of Management, GET Tower, Kalarahanga, Patia, Bhubaneswr on 31 March 2021. Candidates are advised to download the Bio-data-cum Attestation Form from the official website.

Computer Skill Test for the Librarian/Asst. Librarian Post will be conducted on 31 March 2021 at the venue Gurukrupa Colege of Management, GET Tower, Kalarahanga, Patia, Bhubaneswar for whicb reporting time is 2.00 P.M.

Candidates who have to appear in the computer skill/DV round can download their Admission Letter with the link given on the official website from 26 March 2021 after providing their login credentials. Candidates can check the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification schedule for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian-2016 Posts from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OSSC Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Librarian/Asst. Librarian Posts