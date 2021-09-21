OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed for Various Posts @ossc.gov.in, Check Latest Update

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the mains exam for the posts Assistant Training Officer and others on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in/. Check details.

OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a short notice regarding the postponement of various Mains Exams including Assistant Training Officer, Assistant Fodder Development Officer, Laboratory Assistant, Operator, Junior Laboratory Technician, Dental Technician and others. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for these posts can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.



According to the short notice released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to postponed the Main written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016(Advt. No. 4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016),Assistant Fodder Development Officer-2015 (Advt. No. 4052/OSSC dated 29.08.2015),Electrician Grade-II-2016(Advt No-4224/OSSC Dated.26.12.2016. Commission has postponed these examination due to some unavoidable reason.

Commission will release the revise date of examination shortly on its official website. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest update in this regards.

Candidates who have to appear in the mains exam for these posts can check the detail postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

