OSSC Model Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Junior Laboratory Assistant Post: Raise Objection, If Any

OSSC JLA Model Answer Key 2022 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022 on its official website.

All such candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant can download model answer key available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC JLA Model Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC JLA Model Answer Key 2022





Commission has conducted the written exam for the Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022 on 15 December 2022. Exam was conducted through Computer Based Recruitment mode.

Now Commission has uploaded the model answer key for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022 Advt.No. 5883/OSSC on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the Answer key and raise their objections, if any in online mode through the official website. Candidates can raise their objections on or before 22 December 2022.



How to Download OSSC JLA Model Answer Key 2022 Steps Here