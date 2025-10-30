Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

Key Points
- Download the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF here.
- Check the Punjab Master Cadre exam pattern and marking scheme.
- Download subject-wise syllabus PDF
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has published the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Candidates eyeing this role should check the exam syllabus and begin their preparation without any delay. It will help them cover the basic concepts within the decided time and use the remaining time to practice and revise thoroughly. The syllabus is provided post-wise and includes subjects such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Along with this, candidates should also review the Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern to understand the question paper format and other requirements. Continue reading to learn more about the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Understanding the Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 can simplify your exam preparation. It allows you to stay on track and focus only on the relevant areas. Here are the key highlights of the Punjab Master Cadre syllabus shared below:
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Punjab Education Recruitment Board
|
Post Name
|
Special Education Teacher (Master Cadre)
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam and Document Verification
|
Question Type
|
Objective-type
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Job Location
|
Punjab
Punjab Master Cadre Exam Pattern 2025
Applicants should check the Punjab TGT Teacher paper pattern to gain an understanding of the exam structure, marking scheme, maximum marks, exam duration, and many other details. It will help them align their approach as per the exam details outlined by the authorities. Typically, the written exam comprises objective-type questions for 100 marks, and the exam will be conducted at the state level for the recruitment to these posts. Candidates can check the detailed Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern on the official website.
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 PDF
Having free access to the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus can help you determine which chapters are important from an exam viewpoint. It helps you cover only those areas from which questions may appear in the test. Get the subject-wise Punjab Master Cadre syllabus 2025 download link on this page.
|
Subject
|
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF
|
English
|
Punjabi
|
Hindi
|
Mathematics
|
Science
|
Social Science
|
Art & Craft
|
DPE
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The exam authorities have released the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus post-wise for various subjects, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Aspirants should master all the topics relevant to their post to excel in the written exam with flying colours. Typically, the questions asked in this exam will be based on your graduation syllabus. Check the detailed Punjab Master Cadre syllabus for all subjects shared below for reference purposes.
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for English
The Punjab TGT syllabus for English covers chapters like Indian English Writers, Elizabethan Age, Modern Period, Literary Terms, Grammar and Linguistics, and other crucial chapters. It assesses candidates’ knowledge of critical and historical understanding of English, along with grammar knowledge and vocabulary understanding. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre English Syllabus:
-
Indian English Writers
-
Elizabethan Age
-
Jacobean to Restoration
-
Augustan Age
-
Romantic Period
-
Victorian Period
-
Modern Period
-
Contemporary Period
-
Literary Terms
-
Grammar and Linguistics
-
Phrase structure rule
-
Linguistics
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for Mathematics
The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Mathematics covers areas like matrices and determinants, sequences and series, binomial theorem, differential equations, etc. It evaluates candidates’ numerical aptitude, calculation speed, and problem-solving ability. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Mathematics Syllabus:
-
Matrices & Determinant
-
Elementary Set Theory, Sets
-
Sequence and Series
-
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
-
Vector Spaces
-
Trigonometric Functions
-
Permutations & Combinations
-
Binomial Theorem
-
Linear Inequalities
-
Straight Lines
-
Conic Sections
-
Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
-
Continuity and Differentiability
-
Applications of Derivatives
-
Limits and Derivatives
-
Number Theory
-
Linear Programming Problem
-
Numerical Analysis
-
Equilibrium
-
Integrals
-
Differential Equations
-
Mathematical Reasoning
-
Statistics
-
Probability
-
Three-Dimensional Geometry
Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Science
The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Sciences covers areas like physical chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physics, zoology, botany, etc. Every chapter is divided into a wide range of subtopics. Aspirants should build strong concepts in every topic to excel in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Science Syllabus:
|
Physical Chemistry
|
Basic principles of chemistry
Atomic Structure
Basic principles and application of spectroscopy
Thermodynamics
Chemical Kinetics
Surface Chemistry
States of matter
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Equilibrium
Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry
Concepts of catalysis
Solid States
Solutions
|
Inorganic Chemistry
|
Chemical periodicity
S-Block
P-Block
General principles & process of isolation of metals
Hydrogen
Environmental Chemistry
Nuclear Chemistry
d- & f-Block elements
Coordination compounds & Organometallic compounds
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
Physical characterization of inorganic compounds
|
Organic Chemistry
|
Purification & Characterization of organic compounds
Some basic principles of organic chemistry
Organic compounds- containing Halogens
Organic compounds- containing Oxygen
Chemistry of Hydrocarbon
Physical characterization of organic compounds by IR, UV, MS, and NMR
Organic compounds- containing Nitrogen
Polymers
Biomolecules
Selective organic transformations- chemoselectivity, regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, enantioselectivity. Protecting groups.
Chemistry in everyday life
Common reagents (organic, inorganic, and organometallic) in organic synthesis
Principles related to Practical Chemistry
|
Zoology
|
Diversity in Living Worlds
Animal Physiology
Reproduction
Ecology and Environmental
Structural organizations in Animals
Biology and Human Welfare
Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution
Biotechnology and its Applications
|
Botany
|
Diversity in Living Worlds
Plant Physiology
Reproduction
Structural organizations in Plants
Biotechnology and its Applications
Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution
Ecology and Environmental
Biology and Human Welfare
|
Physics
|
Mathematical Methods of Physics
Electromagnetics Theory
Quantum Mechanics
Classical Mechanics
Experimental Techniques and data analysis
Atomic & Molecular Physics
Nuclear and Particle Physics
Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics
Electronics and Experimental methods
Condensed Matter Physics
Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Social Science
The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Social Science encompasses areas such as civics, geography, economics, history, and resources & environment. There are various topics and sub-topics included in every subject. Candidates should build a strong foundation across all areas to perform well in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Social Science Syllabus:
|
Civics
|
Central Government
State Level Government
Foreign Policy
Citizenship
Organs of Government
Courts
Fundamental Rights
Indian Federal System
Election Procedure
Constitution in Detail
Concepts
Party System in India
Theories, etc
|
Geography
|
Physical Geography
The Earth and its Origin
Atmosphere
Lithosphere
Hydrosphere
Geography of India- With Special Reference to Punjab
India & Punjab: Location and size, relief, drainage, natural vegetation, soils, minerals (iron ore, manganese, mica, copper, gold) and power resources, Agriculture-characteristics, problems, irrigation, land use pattern, major crops, major industries-Locational factors, major trade, people—number, distribution, density, growth, religious composition and urbanisation, Transport-Rail, road, airways, environmental issues.
|
Resources and Environment
|
Meaning, nature, and components of Environment
Resources
Forests
Major soils
Fisheries
Minerals
Agriculture
Industries
Population
Environment, etc
|
Economics
|
Consumer Equilibrium
National Income
Determination of Income
Balance of Trade and B.O.P
Money and Banking
Income and Employment, etc
|
History
|
History of Punjab
Physical Features of Punjab
Development of Sikhism during the period of Ten Gurus
Banda Singh Bahadur and its achievements
Origin and growth of Sikh Misals
Maharaja Ranjit Singh Early Life, etc
History of India
The Harappan Civilization
Rig Vedic Civilization
Jainism and Buddhism
The Age of Maurayas
The Gupta Empire
New Kings and Kingdom, etc
World History
Beginning of Modern Age
The first world war and the second world war
How to Cover the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025?
Cracking the Punjab TGT exam can be challenging as it requires a serious mindset and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the written test shared below.
-
Review the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus to identify relevant chapters and sub-topics.
-
Create an exam-oriented study plan to cover the basics and the advanced topics within the decided time.
-
Practice mocks and past papers to check the areas that require more attention and improvement.
-
Revise all the key topics to remember fundamentals for a longer period.
Enter your Blink text here...
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation