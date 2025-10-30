Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 post-wise has been released for subjects such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Check the latest Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus and Exam Pattern on this page.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025
Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025

Key Points

  • Download the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF here.
  • Check the Punjab Master Cadre exam pattern and marking scheme.
  • Download subject-wise syllabus PDF

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has published the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Candidates eyeing this role should check the exam syllabus and begin their preparation without any delay. It will help them cover the basic concepts within the decided time and use the remaining time to practice and revise thoroughly. The syllabus is provided post-wise and includes subjects such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Along with this, candidates should also review the Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern to understand the question paper format and other requirements. Continue reading to learn more about the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Understanding the Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 can simplify your exam preparation. It allows you to stay on track and focus only on the relevant areas. Here are the key highlights of the Punjab Master Cadre syllabus shared below:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Punjab Education Recruitment Board

Post Name

Special Education Teacher (Master Cadre)

Selection Process

Written Exam and Document Verification

Question Type

Objective-type

Maximum Marks

100

Job Location

Punjab

Punjab Master Cadre Exam Pattern 2025

Applicants should check the Punjab TGT Teacher paper pattern to gain an understanding of the exam structure, marking scheme, maximum marks, exam duration, and many other details. It will help them align their approach as per the exam details outlined by the authorities. Typically, the written exam comprises objective-type questions for 100 marks, and the exam will be conducted at the state level for the recruitment to these posts. Candidates can check the detailed Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern on the official website. 

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 PDF

Having free access to the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus can help you determine which chapters are important from an exam viewpoint. It helps you cover only those areas from which questions may appear in the test. Get the subject-wise Punjab Master Cadre syllabus 2025 download link on this page.

Subject

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF

English

Download PDF

Punjabi

Download PDF

Hindi

Download PDF

Mathematics

Download PDF

Science

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

Art & Craft

Download PDF

DPE

Download PDF

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise

The exam authorities have released the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus post-wise for various subjects, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Aspirants should master all the topics relevant to their post to excel in the written exam with flying colours. Typically, the questions asked in this exam will be based on your graduation syllabus. Check the detailed Punjab Master Cadre syllabus for all subjects shared below for reference purposes.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for English

The Punjab TGT syllabus for English covers chapters like Indian English Writers, Elizabethan Age, Modern Period, Literary Terms, Grammar and Linguistics, and other crucial chapters. It assesses candidates’ knowledge of critical and historical understanding of English, along with grammar knowledge and vocabulary understanding. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre English Syllabus:

  • Indian English Writers

  • Elizabethan Age

  • Jacobean to Restoration

  • Augustan Age

  • Romantic Period

  • Victorian Period

  • Modern Period

  • Contemporary Period

  • Literary Terms

  • Grammar and Linguistics

  • Phrase structure rule

  • Linguistics

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for Mathematics

The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Mathematics covers areas like matrices and determinants, sequences and series, binomial theorem, differential equations, etc. It evaluates candidates’ numerical aptitude, calculation speed, and problem-solving ability. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Mathematics Syllabus:

  • Matrices & Determinant

  • Elementary Set Theory, Sets

  • Sequence and Series

  • Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

  • Vector Spaces

  • Trigonometric Functions

  • Permutations & Combinations

  • Binomial Theorem

  • Linear Inequalities

  • Straight Lines

  • Conic Sections

  • Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

  • Continuity and Differentiability

  • Applications of Derivatives

  • Limits and Derivatives

  • Number Theory

  • Linear Programming Problem

  • Numerical Analysis

  • Equilibrium

  • Integrals

  • Differential Equations

  • Mathematical Reasoning

  • Statistics

  • Probability

  • Three-Dimensional Geometry

Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Science

The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Sciences covers areas like physical chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physics, zoology, botany, etc. Every chapter is divided into a wide range of subtopics. Aspirants should build strong concepts in every topic to excel in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Science Syllabus:

Physical Chemistry

Basic principles of chemistry

Atomic Structure

Basic principles and application of spectroscopy

Thermodynamics

Chemical Kinetics

Surface Chemistry

States of matter

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Equilibrium

Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry

Concepts of catalysis

Solid States

Solutions

Inorganic Chemistry

Chemical periodicity

S-Block

P-Block

General principles & process of isolation of metals

Hydrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Nuclear Chemistry

d- & f-Block elements

Coordination compounds & Organometallic compounds

Bioinorganic Chemistry

Analytical Chemistry

Physical characterization of inorganic compounds

Organic Chemistry

Purification & Characterization of organic compounds

Some basic principles of organic chemistry

Organic compounds- containing Halogens

Organic compounds- containing Oxygen

Chemistry of Hydrocarbon

Physical characterization of organic compounds by IR, UV, MS, and NMR

Organic compounds- containing Nitrogen

Polymers

Biomolecules

Selective organic transformations- chemoselectivity, regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, enantioselectivity. Protecting groups.

Chemistry in everyday life

Common reagents (organic, inorganic, and organometallic) in organic synthesis

Principles related to Practical Chemistry

Zoology

Diversity in Living Worlds

Animal Physiology

Reproduction

Ecology and Environmental

Structural organizations in Animals

Biology and Human Welfare

Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution

Biotechnology and its Applications

Botany

Diversity in Living Worlds

Plant Physiology

Reproduction

Structural organizations in Plants

Biotechnology and its Applications

Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution

Ecology and Environmental

Biology and Human Welfare

Physics

Mathematical Methods of Physics

Electromagnetics Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Classical Mechanics

Experimental Techniques and data analysis

Atomic & Molecular Physics

Nuclear and Particle Physics

Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics

Electronics and Experimental methods

Condensed Matter Physics

Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Social Science

The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Social Science encompasses areas such as civics, geography, economics, history, and resources & environment. There are various topics and sub-topics included in every subject. Candidates should build a strong foundation across all areas to perform well in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Social Science Syllabus:

Civics

Central Government

State Level Government

Foreign Policy

Citizenship

Organs of Government

Courts

Fundamental Rights

Indian Federal System

Election Procedure

Constitution in Detail

Concepts

Party System in India

Theories, etc

Geography

Physical Geography

The Earth and its Origin

Atmosphere

Lithosphere

Hydrosphere


Geography of India- With Special Reference to Punjab

India & Punjab: Location and size, relief, drainage, natural vegetation, soils, minerals (iron ore, manganese, mica, copper, gold) and power resources, Agriculture-characteristics, problems, irrigation, land use pattern, major crops, major industries-Locational factors, major trade, people—number, distribution, density, growth, religious composition and urbanisation, Transport-Rail, road, airways, environmental issues.

Resources and Environment

Meaning, nature, and components of Environment

Resources

Forests

Major soils

Fisheries

Minerals

Agriculture

Industries

Population

Environment, etc

Economics

Consumer Equilibrium

National Income

Determination of Income

Balance of Trade and B.O.P

Money and Banking

Income and Employment, etc

History

History of Punjab

Physical Features of Punjab

Development of Sikhism during the period of Ten Gurus

Banda Singh Bahadur and its achievements

Origin and growth of Sikh Misals

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Early Life, etc


History of India

The Harappan Civilization

Rig Vedic Civilization

Jainism and Buddhism

The Age of Maurayas

The Gupta Empire

New Kings and Kingdom, etc


World History

Beginning of Modern Age

The first world war and the second world war

How to Cover the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025?

Cracking the Punjab TGT exam can be challenging as it requires a serious mindset and consistency. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the written test shared below.

  • Review the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus to identify relevant chapters and sub-topics.

  • Create an exam-oriented study plan to cover the basics and the advanced topics within the decided time.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to check the areas that require more attention and improvement.

  • Revise all the key topics to remember fundamentals for a longer period.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

