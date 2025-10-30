Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

Key Points Download the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF here.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025: The Punjab Education Recruitment Board has published the Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. Candidates eyeing this role should check the exam syllabus and begin their preparation without any delay. It will help them cover the basic concepts within the decided time and use the remaining time to practice and revise thoroughly. The syllabus is provided post-wise and includes subjects such as Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Along with this, candidates should also review the Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern to understand the question paper format and other requirements. Continue reading to learn more about the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus and exam pattern on this page. Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Understanding the Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus 2025 can simplify your exam preparation. It allows you to stay on track and focus only on the relevant areas. Here are the key highlights of the Punjab Master Cadre syllabus shared below: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Punjab Education Recruitment Board Post Name Special Education Teacher (Master Cadre) Selection Process Written Exam and Document Verification Question Type Objective-type Maximum Marks 100 Job Location Punjab Punjab Master Cadre Exam Pattern 2025 Applicants should check the Punjab TGT Teacher paper pattern to gain an understanding of the exam structure, marking scheme, maximum marks, exam duration, and many other details. It will help them align their approach as per the exam details outlined by the authorities. Typically, the written exam comprises objective-type questions for 100 marks, and the exam will be conducted at the state level for the recruitment to these posts. Candidates can check the detailed Punjab TGT Teacher exam pattern on the official website.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus can help you determine which chapters are important from an exam viewpoint. It helps you cover only those areas from which questions may appear in the test. Get the subject-wise Punjab Master Cadre syllabus 2025 download link on this page. Subject Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus PDF English Download PDF Punjabi Download PDF Hindi Download PDF Mathematics Download PDF Science Download PDF Social Science Download PDF Art & Craft Download PDF DPE Download PDF Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The exam authorities have released the Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus post-wise for various subjects, including Hindi, English, Punjabi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, etc. Aspirants should master all the topics relevant to their post to excel in the written exam with flying colours. Typically, the questions asked in this exam will be based on your graduation syllabus. Check the detailed Punjab Master Cadre syllabus for all subjects shared below for reference purposes.

Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for English The Punjab TGT syllabus for English covers chapters like Indian English Writers, Elizabethan Age, Modern Period, Literary Terms, Grammar and Linguistics, and other crucial chapters. It assesses candidates’ knowledge of critical and historical understanding of English, along with grammar knowledge and vocabulary understanding. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre English Syllabus: Indian English Writers

Elizabethan Age

Jacobean to Restoration

Augustan Age

Romantic Period

Victorian Period

Modern Period

Contemporary Period

Literary Terms

Grammar and Linguistics

Phrase structure rule

Linguistics Punjab Master Cadre Syllabus for Mathematics The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Mathematics covers areas like matrices and determinants, sequences and series, binomial theorem, differential equations, etc. It evaluates candidates’ numerical aptitude, calculation speed, and problem-solving ability. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Mathematics Syllabus:

Matrices & Determinant

Elementary Set Theory, Sets

Sequence and Series

Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

Vector Spaces

Trigonometric Functions

Permutations & Combinations

Binomial Theorem

Linear Inequalities

Straight Lines

Conic Sections

Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

Continuity and Differentiability

Applications of Derivatives

Limits and Derivatives

Number Theory

Linear Programming Problem

Numerical Analysis

Equilibrium

Integrals

Differential Equations

Mathematical Reasoning

Statistics

Probability

Three-Dimensional Geometry Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Science The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Sciences covers areas like physical chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physics, zoology, botany, etc. Every chapter is divided into a wide range of subtopics. Aspirants should build strong concepts in every topic to excel in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Science Syllabus:

Physical Chemistry Basic principles of chemistry Atomic Structure Basic principles and application of spectroscopy Thermodynamics Chemical Kinetics Surface Chemistry States of matter Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure Equilibrium Redox Reaction and Electrochemistry Concepts of catalysis Solid States Solutions Inorganic Chemistry Chemical periodicity S-Block P-Block General principles & process of isolation of metals Hydrogen Environmental Chemistry Nuclear Chemistry d- & f-Block elements Coordination compounds & Organometallic compounds Bioinorganic Chemistry Analytical Chemistry Physical characterization of inorganic compounds Organic Chemistry Purification & Characterization of organic compounds Some basic principles of organic chemistry Organic compounds- containing Halogens Organic compounds- containing Oxygen Chemistry of Hydrocarbon Physical characterization of organic compounds by IR, UV, MS, and NMR Organic compounds- containing Nitrogen Polymers Biomolecules Selective organic transformations- chemoselectivity, regioselectivity, stereoselectivity, enantioselectivity. Protecting groups. Chemistry in everyday life Common reagents (organic, inorganic, and organometallic) in organic synthesis Principles related to Practical Chemistry Zoology Diversity in Living Worlds Animal Physiology Reproduction Ecology and Environmental Structural organizations in Animals Biology and Human Welfare Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution Biotechnology and its Applications Botany Diversity in Living Worlds Plant Physiology Reproduction Structural organizations in Plants Biotechnology and its Applications Cell biology, Genetics, and Evolution Ecology and Environmental Biology and Human Welfare Physics Mathematical Methods of Physics Electromagnetics Theory Quantum Mechanics Classical Mechanics Experimental Techniques and data analysis Atomic & Molecular Physics Nuclear and Particle Physics Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics Electronics and Experimental methods Condensed Matter Physics

Punjab TGT Teacher Syllabus for Social Science The Punjab TGT Teacher syllabus for Social Science encompasses areas such as civics, geography, economics, history, and resources & environment. There are various topics and sub-topics included in every subject. Candidates should build a strong foundation across all areas to perform well in the exam. Given below are the Punjab Master Cadre Social Science Syllabus: Civics Central Government State Level Government Foreign Policy Citizenship Organs of Government Courts Fundamental Rights Indian Federal System Election Procedure Constitution in Detail Concepts Party System in India Theories, etc Geography Physical Geography The Earth and its Origin Atmosphere Lithosphere Hydrosphere

Geography of India- With Special Reference to Punjab India & Punjab: Location and size, relief, drainage, natural vegetation, soils, minerals (iron ore, manganese, mica, copper, gold) and power resources, Agriculture-characteristics, problems, irrigation, land use pattern, major crops, major industries-Locational factors, major trade, people—number, distribution, density, growth, religious composition and urbanisation, Transport-Rail, road, airways, environmental issues. Resources and Environment Meaning, nature, and components of Environment Resources Forests Major soils Fisheries Minerals Agriculture Industries Population Environment, etc Economics Consumer Equilibrium National Income Determination of Income Balance of Trade and B.O.P Money and Banking Income and Employment, etc History History of Punjab Physical Features of Punjab Development of Sikhism during the period of Ten Gurus Banda Singh Bahadur and its achievements Origin and growth of Sikh Misals Maharaja Ranjit Singh Early Life, etc

History of India The Harappan Civilization Rig Vedic Civilization Jainism and Buddhism The Age of Maurayas The Gupta Empire New Kings and Kingdom, etc

World History Beginning of Modern Age The first world war and the second world war