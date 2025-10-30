Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Sainik School Admissions 2026: AISSEE Class 6th & 9th Registration Closing Today; Direct link apply here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 11:05 IST

The AISSEE 2026 registration for Class 6th and 9th closes today. Click here for the direct link to complete the NTA AISSEE application 2026.

Sainik School Admissions 2026: Class 6th & 9th Registration Closing Today
Key Points

  • AISSEE 2026 class 6 and 9 registration link open at exams.nta.nic.in
  • Exams to be held in January 2026,, dates to be released soon
  • Last date for candidates to complete the fee submission is October 31, 2025

AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026 registration window today, October 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AISSEE 2026 exams can complete the registration process through the link on the official website. 

The last date for candidates to complete the fee submission is October 31, 2025. The AISEE 2026 examinations for class 6 and 9 will be conducted in January 2026, the complete exam schedule will be released soon. Candidates completing the AISSEE 2062 registrations can make the changes in the applications from November 2 to 4, 2025. 

AISSEE 2026 application link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the entrance test through the link given here. 

AISSEE 2026 Registration - Click Here

AISSEE 2026 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the AISSEE 2026 exams can check the complete schedule below

Online submission of application form

10th October, 2025 to 30th October, 2025 (Upto 5.00 PM)

Exam fee

General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen - Rs. 850/-

SC/ST - Rs. 700/-

Last date of successful transaction of Fee

31.10.2025 (Upto 11:50 PM)

Correction in Particulars

November 2 to 4, 2025

Pattern of Test

Multiple Choice Questions

Mode of Test

Pen and Paper Mode 

Duration of Test & Medium

Exams for Admissions to Class 6 - 150 minutes

Exams for admission to Class IX: 180 minutes

Date of Test

January 2026

Download AISSEE Admit Card 2026

To be announced later

AISSEE Result 2026

Within 4 to 6 weeks of exam

AISSEE 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply

The AISSEE 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE

Step 2: Click on the AISSEE new Registration Link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the AISSEE applications

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

