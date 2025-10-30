Sainik School Admissions 2026: AISSEE Class 6th & 9th Registration Closing Today; Direct link apply here

Key Points
- AISSEE 2026 class 6 and 9 registration link open at exams.nta.nic.in
- Exams to be held in January 2026,, dates to be released soon
- Last date for candidates to complete the fee submission is October 31, 2025
AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026 registration window today, October 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AISSEE 2026 exams can complete the registration process through the link on the official website.
The last date for candidates to complete the fee submission is October 31, 2025. The AISEE 2026 examinations for class 6 and 9 will be conducted in January 2026, the complete exam schedule will be released soon. Candidates completing the AISSEE 2062 registrations can make the changes in the applications from November 2 to 4, 2025.
AISSEE 2026 application link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the entrance test through the link given here.
AISSEE 2026 Registration - Click Here
AISSEE 2026 Schedule
Candidates appearing for the AISSEE 2026 exams can check the complete schedule below
|
Online submission of application form
|
10th October, 2025 to 30th October, 2025 (Upto 5.00 PM)
|
Exam fee
|
General/OBC(NCL)/Defence/Ex-servicemen - Rs. 850/-
SC/ST - Rs. 700/-
|
Last date of successful transaction of Fee
|
31.10.2025 (Upto 11:50 PM)
|
Correction in Particulars
|
November 2 to 4, 2025
|
Pattern of Test
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Mode of Test
|
Pen and Paper Mode
|
Duration of Test & Medium
|
Exams for Admissions to Class 6 - 150 minutes
Exams for admission to Class IX: 180 minutes
|
Date of Test
|
January 2026
|
Download AISSEE Admit Card 2026
|
To be announced later
|
AISSEE Result 2026
|
Within 4 to 6 weeks of exam
AISSEE 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply
The AISSEE 2026 registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of AISSEE
Step 2: Click on the AISSEE new Registration Link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the AISSEE applications
Step 5: Upload all required documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
