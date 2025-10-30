Sainik School Admissions 2026: AISSEE Class 6th & 9th Registration Closing Today; Direct link apply here

AISSEE 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2026 registration window today, October 30, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the AISSEE 2026 exams can complete the registration process through the link on the official website.

The last date for candidates to complete the fee submission is October 31, 2025. The AISEE 2026 examinations for class 6 and 9 will be conducted in January 2026, the complete exam schedule will be released soon. Candidates completing the AISSEE 2062 registrations can make the changes in the applications from November 2 to 4, 2025.

AISSEE 2026 application link is available on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the entrance test through the link given here.