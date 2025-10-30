JRRSU Admit Card 2025 OUT at jrrsu.in; Download Shiksha Shastri 1st and 2nd Year Exam Hall Ticket Pdf

JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2025: Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University (JRRSU), formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, has released the 1st and 2nd year admit cards for various courses like Shiksha Shastri (BEd) and other exams. Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- jrrsuraj.com. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University admit card PDF, students need to enter their enrollment number and other details. Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University released the admit cards for the UG and PG semester exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- jrrsuraj.com

JRRSU Admit Card 2025 Click here How to Download Rajasthan Sanskrit University Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajasthan Sanskrit University admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- jrrsuraj.com Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link. Step 3: A new window will open, select your course and click on it. Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on JRRSU Hall Ticket JRRSU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender