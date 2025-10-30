JRRSU Admit Card 2025 OUT at jrrsu.in; Download Shiksha Shastri 1st and 2nd Year Exam Hall Ticket Pdf

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 30, 2025, 11:17 IST

JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2025 OUT: JRRSU has released the 1st and 2nd Year exam admit cards for Shiksha Shastri courses on its official website. Students can check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the JRRSU BEd admit card 2025.

JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2025
JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2025

JRRSU BEd Admit Card 2025: Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University  (JRRSU), formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, has released the 1st and 2nd year admit cards for various courses like Shiksha Shastri (BEd) and other exams. Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- jrrsuraj.com. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University admit card PDF, students need to enter their enrollment number and other details.

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University released the admit cards for the UG and PG semester exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- jrrsuraj.com

JRRSU Admit Card 2025

Click here

How to Download Rajasthan Sanskrit University Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajasthan Sanskrit University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- jrrsuraj.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: A new window will open, select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Search’.

Step 5: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on JRRSU Hall Ticket

JRRSU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Highlights of Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University, formerly known as Rajasthan Sanskrit University, is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2001. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JRRSU affiliates more than 60 colleges of Acharya, Shastri and Shiksha shastri level throughout the state.

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University: Highlights

University Name

Jagadguru Ramanadacharya Rajasthan Sanskriti University 

Established

2001

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

JRRSU Admit Card Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

