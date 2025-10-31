List of Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes 2025, Check Best Picks!

Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes 2025: Every year, Google’s Frightgeist comes up with some of the most unique ideas and gives a glimpse into the collective imagination of the internet. It somehow also shows what people are most eager to become when the spooky season arrives. For 2025, Halloween fashion has taken a futuristic turn, with artificial intelligence, gaming icons, and pop culture crossovers shaping the most searched costumes globally, along with the United States.
According to the latest Google Frightgeist report, AI-influenced creativity has almost shattered the boundaries between the real world and digital identity. At this hour, when Halloween has finally arrived, know how you can be your favourite character from K-pop-inspired demon hunters to nostalgic gaming creatures. Let us explore how this year’s trends highlight how online fandoms and algorithmic aesthetics now define Halloween’s cultural moment.
List of Top 9 Google Frightgiest Halloween Costumes 2025
As Halloween 2025 approaches, Google’s Frightgeist reveals the costumes capturing everyone’s imagination this year. The breakout stars like KPop Demon Hunters to nostalgic gaming icons and fantasy favourites, this year’s top searches reflect a vibrant mix of pop culture and creativity. Here is a look at the Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes for 2025:
|
Rank
|
Character
|
Most Searched Feature
|
1
|
Rumi (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
“Dragon braid” and “purple hair” trends top searches
|
2
|
Zoey (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
“Space buns” hairstyle surges in 2025
|
3
|
Mira (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
“Pink wig” and “yellow skirt” reach record highs
|
4
|
Jinu (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
Trending as the top demon-themed costume
|
5
|
Baby Saja (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
“Pink argyle sweater” hits 12-year search peak
|
6
|
Chicken Jockey (Minecraft)
|
Boosted by the upcoming Minecraft movie
|
7
|
Labubu
|
Global interest is at an all-time high
|
8
|
Derpy the Tiger (KPop Demon Hunters)
|
The most-searched tiger costume of the year
|
9
|
Elphaba (Wicked)
|
“Elphaba costume” reaches record popularity amid film buzz
(Source: Google Frightgeist)
The Rise of K-Pop Demon Hunters
K-pop Demon Hunters have taken over Google’s Frightgeist charts this year. It blends K-pop style with digital fantasy. In addition, characters like Rumi, Zoey, and Mira dominate with bold colours, intricate braids, and AI-inspired flair. Their looks, from “purple dragon braid” to “space buns” went viral on TikTok as per the viral U.S. News in 2025. This trend also highlights how virtual aesthetics and Seoul streetwear are shaping real-world Halloween fashion.
Gaming Icons and Nostalgia Reimagined
Nostalgia meets pop culture as Minecraft’s Chicken Jockey climbs the costume charts. Moreover, fans are embracing the pixelated look as a fun nod to early gaming days. Moreover, Labubu also saw a global popularity this year. Alongside Derpy the Tiger, these icons reflect how Asia’s creativity influences U.S. Halloween trends.
The Power of the Classic Villain
The timeless witch Elphaba from Wicked made a spellbinding comeback in 2025’s costume rankings. Popularity for her signature green skin and pointed hat soared around the film adaptation has made fans curious about how this classic villain blends nostalgia with theatrical flair. Once again, Elphaba proves that old-school magic never goes out of style.
What do These Halloween Costumes Reveal About 2025’s Celebrations?
The dominance of K-pop Demon Hunters characters showcases how global fandoms are shaping fashion and identity, even beyond music. Their vibrant looks, distinct hairstyles, and anime-inspired accessories have made them the ultimate creative inspiration for today's generation.
Meanwhile, classic and nostalgic icons such as Minecraft’s Chicken Jockey and Labubu represent a desire to revisit childhood comfort amidst a tech-driven world. Moreover, the surge in Elphaba searches reflects Hollywood’s influence, especially following the thrill around the Wicked movie adaptation.
Altogether, this year’s Frightgeist list proves that Halloween 2025 is more than a costume parade—it’s a cultural mirror reflecting our obsession with creativity, storytelling, and the evolving digital age.
The AI Influence Behind the Masks
Therefore, behind every famous costume lies the power of data and algorithms. Google Frightgeist’s AI now tracks and predicts Halloween searches before they peak. Platforms like TikTok and Pinterest amplify these trends with AI-generated costume previews. In 2025, technology isn’t just inspiring costumes — it’s helping design them.
