List of Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes 2025, Check Best Picks!

Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes 2025: Every year, Google’s Frightgeist comes up with some of the most unique ideas and gives a glimpse into the collective imagination of the internet. It somehow also shows what people are most eager to become when the spooky season arrives. For 2025, Halloween fashion has taken a futuristic turn, with artificial intelligence, gaming icons, and pop culture crossovers shaping the most searched costumes globally, along with the United States. Have you got your trending #Halloween costume sorted? It's time for Frightgeisthttps://t.co/ayfMn0fI8x pic.twitter.com/sVTu7Mpsp9 — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 14, 2025 According to the latest Google Frightgeist report, AI-influenced creativity has almost shattered the boundaries between the real world and digital identity. At this hour, when Halloween has finally arrived, know how you can be your favourite character from K-pop-inspired demon hunters to nostalgic gaming creatures. Let us explore how this year’s trends highlight how online fandoms and algorithmic aesthetics now define Halloween’s cultural moment.

List of Top 9 Google Frightgiest Halloween Costumes 2025 As Halloween 2025 approaches, Google’s Frightgeist reveals the costumes capturing everyone’s imagination this year. The breakout stars like KPop Demon Hunters to nostalgic gaming icons and fantasy favourites, this year’s top searches reflect a vibrant mix of pop culture and creativity. Here is a look at the Top 9 Google Frightgeist Halloween Costumes for 2025: Rank Character Most Searched Feature 1 Rumi (KPop Demon Hunters) “Dragon braid” and “purple hair” trends top searches 2 Zoey (KPop Demon Hunters) “Space buns” hairstyle surges in 2025 3 Mira (KPop Demon Hunters) “Pink wig” and “yellow skirt” reach record highs 4 Jinu (KPop Demon Hunters) Trending as the top demon-themed costume 5 Baby Saja (KPop Demon Hunters) “Pink argyle sweater” hits 12-year search peak 6 Chicken Jockey (Minecraft) Boosted by the upcoming Minecraft movie 7 Labubu Global interest is at an all-time high 8 Derpy the Tiger (KPop Demon Hunters) The most-searched tiger costume of the year 9 Elphaba (Wicked) “Elphaba costume” reaches record popularity amid film buzz

(Source: Google Frightgeist) The Rise of K-Pop Demon Hunters K-pop Demon Hunters have taken over Google’s Frightgeist charts this year. It blends K-pop style with digital fantasy. In addition, characters like Rumi, Zoey, and Mira dominate with bold colours, intricate braids, and AI-inspired flair. Their looks, from “purple dragon braid” to “space buns” went viral on TikTok as per the viral U.S. News in 2025. This trend also highlights how virtual aesthetics and Seoul streetwear are shaping real-world Halloween fashion. Gaming Icons and Nostalgia Reimagined Nostalgia meets pop culture as Minecraft’s Chicken Jockey climbs the costume charts. Moreover, fans are embracing the pixelated look as a fun nod to early gaming days. Moreover, Labubu also saw a global popularity this year. Alongside Derpy the Tiger, these icons reflect how Asia’s creativity influences U.S. Halloween trends.