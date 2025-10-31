Perplexity AI at Work: How 75+ New Features Redefine Productivity?

Perplexity AI at Work: The quiet shift led by Perplexity AI in 2025 includes a smarter research and seamless collaboration of making AI useful. Just imagine what if work could finally feel lighter, not because you’re doing less, but because your tools are doing more? Today we’re launching Perplexity Patents, the world’s first AI patent research agent that makes IP intelligence accessible to everyone.



Read more about Perplexity Patents in our latest blog:https://t.co/BUZK1vLr2i pic.twitter.com/fy5KT6cYrW — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 30, 2025 With 75+ new features launched this year, Perplexity isn’t chasing hype but it’s making AI productive. Explore more about these updates that are built to simplify workflows and amplify results. Curious how it all fits together? Let’s explore how Perplexity is helping professionals work sharper, faster, and smarter.

Perplexity AI Launches 75+ New Features to Transform Workflows in 2025 In 2025, Perplexity AI rolled out over 75 new tools and updates. All of these measures were designed to make AI more practical and seamlessly integrated into daily work. Further, these innovations bridge curiosity with productivity. It also helps users to get more done with less hype. Feature / Product Description Comet & Comet Assistant Introduce conversational intelligence for real-time workflows and collaborative research. Perplexity Labs A sandbox environment for experimenting with prompts, automations, and new AI tools before public rollout. Spaces A team-based hub for sharing insights, notes, and findings — ideal for collaborative research. Email Assistant Automatically drafts, summarises, and organises emails, preserving full work context. App Connectors (Gmail, Notion, Linear, GitHub) Integrates AI directly into your workflow, ensuring seamless access to productivity tools. Voice Assistant Enables hands-free questioning and response generation, designed for mobile and multitasking users. Video & Image Generation Extends Perplexity’s capability beyond text, supporting creators and marketers with visual content tools. Enterprise-Grade Protections Provides privacy, compliance, and data control for professional and organisational use.

(Source: Perplexity AI Blog) What Are the Three Smart Ways to Use AI at Work with Perplexity? Perplexity’s At Work guide highlights three key ways to make AI genuinely useful: Reclaim Focus : Let AI handle repetitive tasks like emails and scheduling so you can stay focused on high-impact work.

Boost Effectiveness : Use tools like Comet and Labs to speed up research, writing , and collaboration. It amplifies what you already do well.

Get Results: Turn effort into progress. From Email Assistant to Spaces, Perplexity helps you work faster and achieve meaningful outcomes. How Perplexity Will Be Your Thinking and Working Partner? If you are wondering how Perplexity transforms the way professionals think, research, and get work done. Then, here is what you need to know: It delivers reliable insights fast . Whether you’re analysing markets, reviewing research papers, or running competitive analysis. Comet, an AI browser, tracks your goals naturally through chat.

With Comet Assistant and Comet Agent , Perplexity becomes both your analyst and executor . It can help in summarising, drafting, scheduling, and managing tasks across tools like Gmail, Notion, and GitHub.

The Email Assistant declutters your inbox by drafting, summarising, and prioritising messages , while smart App Connectors bring your daily tools together into one seamless workspace.

Comet can also turn complex, multi-step workflows into single prompts. helping you automate research, reporting, and coordination. It also reclaims your focus for high-value thinking.