UCEED 2026: Registration Without Late Fee Ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Details Here

UCEED Registration 2026: IIT Bombay closes UCEED 2026 registration today, October 31, 2025. Apply at uceed.iitb.ac.in by November 7, 2025. The exam is on January 18, 2026, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

UCEED 2026 registration closes today, October 31, 2025.
Key Points

  • UCEED 2026 registration closes today, October 31, 2025.
  • The application deadline is November 7, 2025, at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • The exam is scheduled for January 18, 2026, from 9 am to 12 pm.

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2026 (UCEED 2026) registration today, October 31, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the undergraduate exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The applications will close on November 7, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2026 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

UCEED 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following details related to UCEED 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UCEED 2025 Registration deadline

Exam name 

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

uceed.iitb.ac.in

uceedapp.iitb.ac.in

Stream 

Design 

Programmes 

Bachelors of Design (BDes)

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

Registration start date 

October 1, 2025 at 5 PM

Registration last date 

October 31, 2025

Exam shift 

9 AM - 12 PM

Participating institutions 

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)

Registration fee 

Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 2,000 (indian), INR 4,000 (foreign nationals)

SAARC countries’ candidates: USD 200

Non-SAARC countries’ candidates: USD 250

Late fee: INR 500/ USD 50

Result date 

March 6, 2026

How to Register for UCEED 2026?

Interested candidates will need to register online by following the mentioned steps:

  1. Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2026 registration link
  3. Enter your details to register 
  4. Return to login page and apply by entering your details
  5. Pay the online registration fee 
  6. Check your details and submit the form
  7. Review and download the confirmation page for future reference

DIRECT LINK - UCEED Registration 2026

UCEED 2026 Important Dates

Check the following table carrying the important dates related to UCEED 2025: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Exam date 

January 18, 2026

Registration start date 

October 1, 2025 at 5 PM

Registration last date 

October 31, 2025

Provisional answer key

January 20, 2026

Changes accepted 

January 22, 2026

Final answer ley release date 

January 28, 2026

Result date 

March 6, 2026

