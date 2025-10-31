UCEED 2026: Registration Without Late Fee Ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Details Here

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2026 (UCEED 2026) registration today, October 31, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the undergraduate exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The applications will close on November 7, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2026 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

UCEED 2026 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following details related to UCEED 2026: