UCEED 2026: Registration Without Late Fee Ends TODAY at uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Details Here

UCEED Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2026 (UCEED 2026) registration today, October 31, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register themselves for the undergraduate exam at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The applications will close on November 7, 2025. The exam is scheduled to be held on January 18, 2026 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.
UCEED 2026 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following details related to UCEED 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
UCEED 2025 Registration deadline
|
Exam name
|
Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
uceed.iitb.ac.in
uceedapp.iitb.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Design
|
Programmes
|
Bachelors of Design (BDes)
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
|
Registration start date
|
October 1, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Registration last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Exam shift
|
9 AM - 12 PM
|
Participating institutions
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur (IIITDMJ)
|
Registration fee
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD: INR 2,000 (indian), INR 4,000 (foreign nationals)
SAARC countries’ candidates: USD 200
Non-SAARC countries’ candidates: USD 250
Late fee: INR 500/ USD 50
|
Result date
|
March 6, 2026
How to Register for UCEED 2026?
Interested candidates will need to register online by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2026 registration link
- Enter your details to register
- Return to login page and apply by entering your details
- Pay the online registration fee
- Check your details and submit the form
- Review and download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UCEED Registration 2026
UCEED 2026 Important Dates
Check the following table carrying the important dates related to UCEED 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Exam date
|
January 18, 2026
|
Registration start date
|
October 1, 2025 at 5 PM
|
Registration last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Provisional answer key
|
January 20, 2026
|
Changes accepted
|
January 22, 2026
|
Final answer ley release date
|
January 28, 2026
|
Result date
|
March 6, 2026
