WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
Focus
Quick Links

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 31, 2025, 16:59 IST

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 has been released for various contractual posts under NHM and RajMES. Candidates can download post-wise merit lists in PDF format from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The result contains roll numbers, cut-off marks, and next steps for document verification and training

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RSMSSB Result 2025
RSMSSB Result 2025

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 for various contractual posts under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES). The written examination was conducted from June 2 and 13, 2025, and the results were started getting released from October 17, 2025 with the latest result form Data Entry, CHO, FHW posts
This recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions, such as Block Programme Officer, Sector Health Supervisor, Physiotherapist Assistant, and Medical Social Worker. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 is OUT and available for download. The result has been released in the PDF for each post containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf contains important information such as post names, result format, selection criteria, and next steps. Click on direct link below for RSMSSB NHM Result 2025

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025

PDF Download

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025: Overview

RSMSSB has released the NHM Result 2025 on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, listing qualified candidates post-wise for various posts such as Block Programme Officer, Sector Health Supervisor, Physiotherapist Assistant, and Medical Social Worker. Check te table below for RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Recruitment Name

NHM & RajMES Contractual Posts

Exam Dates

2nd to 13th June 2025

Result Release Date

17th October 2025

Official Website

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Result Format

PDF (Post-wise Merit List)

Credentials Required

Roll Number, DOB, Registration ID

Selection Criteria

Merit-Based + Document Verification

Next Step

Document Verification & Training

How to Check the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025?

Candidates can check and download the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage navigate to the “Results” section.
  • Now click on “NHM & RajMES Contractual Posts 2025”.
  • Select your post (e.g., Block Programme Officer).
  • Download the PDF and search your roll number.
  • Use Ctrl+F to quickly locate your roll number in the PDF.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News