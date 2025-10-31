RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 for various contractual posts under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES). The written examination was conducted from June 2 and 13, 2025, and the results were started getting released from October 17, 2025 with the latest result form Data Entry, CHO, FHW posts

This recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions, such as Block Programme Officer, Sector Health Supervisor, Physiotherapist Assistant, and Medical Social Worker. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 is OUT and available for download. The result has been released in the PDF for each post containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf contains important information such as post names, result format, selection criteria, and next steps. Click on direct link below for RSMSSB NHM Result 2025