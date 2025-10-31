RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

RSMSSB NHM Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 for various contractual posts under the National Health Mission (NHM) and Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES). The written examination was conducted from June 2 and 13, 2025, and the results were started getting released from October 17, 2025 with the latest result form Data Entry, CHO, FHW posts
This recruitment drive aims to fill multiple positions, such as Block Programme Officer, Sector Health Supervisor, Physiotherapist Assistant, and Medical Social Worker. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link
RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 is OUT and available for download. The result has been released in the PDF for each post containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The result pdf contains important information such as post names, result format, selection criteria, and next steps. Click on direct link below for RSMSSB NHM Result 2025
|
RSMSSB NHM Result 2025
RSMSSB NHM Result 2025: Overview
RSMSSB has released the NHM Result 2025 on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 has been released in PDF format, listing qualified candidates post-wise for various posts such as Block Programme Officer, Sector Health Supervisor, Physiotherapist Assistant, and Medical Social Worker. Check te table below for RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)
|
Recruitment Name
|
NHM & RajMES Contractual Posts
|
Exam Dates
|
2nd to 13th June 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
17th October 2025
|
Official Website
|
rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
PDF (Post-wise Merit List)
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Number, DOB, Registration ID
|
Selection Criteria
|
Merit-Based + Document Verification
|
Next Step
|
Document Verification & Training
How to Check the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025?
Candidates can check and download the RSMSSB NHM Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage navigate to the “Results” section.
- Now click on “NHM & RajMES Contractual Posts 2025”.
- Select your post (e.g., Block Programme Officer).
- Download the PDF and search your roll number.
- Use Ctrl+F to quickly locate your roll number in the PDF.
