OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21 To Release Today for Combined Auditor Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release thePrelims Admit Card for Combined Auditor Exam-2019 exam today i.e. 26 th August 2021 on its official -ossc.gov.in. Check Details here.

OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the Prelims Admit Card for Combined Auditor Exam-2019 today i.e. 26th August 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the Combined Auditor Exam-2019 can download their OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released candidates who have to appear in the Prelims Exam for Combined Auditor Exam-2019 can download their Admission Letter from today i.e. 26 August 2021.

In a bid to download the OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21, candidates will have to visit to the link provided in the Home page i.e What's News section of the website of the Commission. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to conduct the prelims exam for Combined Auditor Examination-2019 from 02 September 2021 onwards. Exam will be conducted through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode on 02/03/04 September 2021 in multiple batches at different centers across the state.

Candidates who have to appear in the CBR Examination for Combined Auditor Post can download their Admit Card after following the guidelines given on the official notification. However you can download the same also with the direct link given here.

Direct Link for OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21 Notice





How to download: OSSC Prelims Admit Card 2019-21 Notice