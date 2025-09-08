What is Bhindi called in English?

Bhindi in English: Bhindi in English is called Ladyfinger or Okra. It is a long, slender green vegetable with tiny white seeds inside. Bhindi is very popular in Indian cooking and is used in dishes like bhindi masala, curries, and stir-fries. In the US and other countries, it is commonly known as Okra, while in India and the UK, it is also called Ladyfinger. This vegetable is loved for its taste, nutrition, and versatility in recipes.

Interesting Facts about Bhindi (Okra)

1.Rich in Nutrients – Bhindi is loaded with vitamins A, C, and K along with folate and fiber. It is considered a natural health booster.

2.Sticky Texture – Okra releases a slimy juice when cooked, which helps thicken soups and curries. This is why it is used in dishes like gumbo in the US.

3.Different Names – In English, it is called Okra or Ladyfinger, while in Arabic it is Bamia and in Spanish it is Quimbombó. Its popularity spreads across many cultures.