Spot-the-difference puzzles are a great way to have fun as well as these puzzles give a little workout to your brain. When you give these puzzles the first look you will realise that they might look exactly the same however, when you dig in deeper there are very minimal differences hiding in the image that wait for you to find them. That is why these puzzles are so interesting and have become everyone's favourite be it kids or adults. So, we bring you another test that will challenge your Cyclops vision: check out these two images of a man lifting weights in the gym. They may look identical at first, but there are 3 hidden differences waiting to be spotted. The twist? You only have 31 seconds to find them all. Think your eyes are sharp enough? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Spot the Difference: Can You Beat the 31 Second Timer? Do you have the sharpest eyes in the room and can spot tiniest of details? Well, it’s time to find out the truth! Grab your magnifying glasses and dig into this exciting puzzle that will put your observation skills to the ultimate skills. At first look, these side-by-side images may look the same but don’t be fooled as there are three subtle differences that are waiting to be discovered as soon as possible. Your challenge: Spot all three before time runs out! Differences could be anywhere such as in colours, shapes, or even the tiniest object placements. Stay alert, stay focused, and don’t let anything escape your notice. Think you’ve got what it takes? Prove it! Hit start and beat the clock in just 31 seconds Ready? Let’s go! Source: Captain Brain

Hints to Help You Spot the Differences Here are some tips to help you get unstuck (no spoilers, promise!): Scan the Scene: Pay close attention to the field and objects—tiny differences might be hiding in plain sight. Focus on the background as there might be some elements that are replaced or hidden just to throw you off the hook. So look closely and see if there are any subtle changes. Do you think you possess the skills to find out the differences under 31 seconds? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! The clock is ticking! Here’s how your 31-second challenge will look like so be prepared: 5 seconds: Did you discover the first difference yet? Maybe you will notice that there is a missing item or a slight colour change in any of the objects? 4 seconds: You need to stay sharp and focused as there is another difference hiding right in front of your eyes.