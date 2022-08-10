OSSC Programmer DV Admit Card 2021 (Released) at ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Odisha SSC has released the Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test Admit Card for the Programmer post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Programmer DV Admit Card 2021 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test Admit Card for the Programmer post on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Programmer post against Advertisement No.4334/OSSC can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

It is noted that OSSC will conduct the Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test for the Programmer 2021 post on 16 August 2022. Candidates qualified for the Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test round for the Programmer can download their Admit Card and Bio data cum attestation form available on the official website.

Candidates will have to produce the experience certificate and other testimonials as mentioned in the notification during the Certificate Verification & Viva Voce Test round.

You can download the OSSC Programmer DV Admit Card 2021 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Programmer DV Admit Card 2021