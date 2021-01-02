OSSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Laboratory Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

OSSC Provisional Result 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the Laboratory Assistant Exam-2016 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the OSSC Laboratory Assistant Mains Written Exam and Document Verification round can check their result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Post on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the mains exam followed by document verification round.

Candidates have been selected against the trades including Manufacturing Engineering Production Engineering Printing Technology, Biotechnology and Chemical Engineering.

All such candidates who have qualified in the mains exam and appeared in the Document Verification round for Laboratory Assistant Exam 2016 can check their result available on the official website of OSSC. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Post





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2020 for Laboratory Assistant Post