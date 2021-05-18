OSSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

OSSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for Inspector of Supplies -2017 Exam can check the list of provisional result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), a total of 74 candidates have been provisionally qualified for Inspector of Supplies -2017.

It is noted that OSSC had earlier conducted the document verification round for Inspector of Supplies-2017. A total of 187 candidates were appealed in the document verification round for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017.

All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017 (against advertisement no-3237/OSSC Dt 08.09.2017 and corrigendum No. 3367/OSSC dated 16.09.2017 and in continuation to this Commission's Notification No. 4235/OSSC dt. 10.12.2020) can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post





How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post