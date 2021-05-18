Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

OSSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post on its official website -ossc.gov.in/.  Download PDF here. 

Created On: May 18, 2021 09:16 IST
OSSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for Inspector of Supplies -2017 Exam can check the list of provisional result available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), a total of 74 candidates have been provisionally qualified for Inspector of Supplies -2017. 

It is noted that OSSC had earlier conducted the document verification round for Inspector of Supplies-2017. A total of 187 candidates were appealed in the document verification round for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017. 

All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process  for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017 (against advertisement no-3237/OSSC Dt 08.09.2017  and corrigendum No. 3367/OSSC dated 16.09.2017 and in continuation to this Commission's Notification No. 4235/OSSC dt. 10.12.2020) can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post

How to Download: OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post

  • Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e-http://www.ossc.gov.in.
  • Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.
  • Click on link-List of Candidates Selected for the Post of Inspector of Supplies-2017 available on the homepage.
  • After clicking, you will get the PDF of the OSSC Provisional  Result 2021 .
  • Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.
