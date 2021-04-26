OSSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date for Librarian, DCO-2019 and other Posts Extended @ ossc.gov.in, Check Details

OSSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for the various exams including DCO-2019, Jr. Librarian-2019 & PET-2019. All such candidates willing to apply for these exams including DCO-2019, Jr. Librarian-2019 & PET-2019 can check the last date extension notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

As the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the Extension of last date of submission of Online Application for the posts of DCO-2019, Jr. Librarian-2019 & PET-2019.

Short notification further says, "In view of the problems faced by the candidates in making online payment of the required examination fees and submission of online application form, the Commission has decided to extend the last date of submission of online application form for the exams including DCO-2019, Jr. Librarian-2019 & PET-2019."

Now the last date of submission of online application for the District Culture Officer-2019 has been extended up to 10 May 2021 which was earlier 03 May 2021. Candidates can now submit their application for the Junior Librarian exam and Physical Education Teacher Exams till 10 May 2021. Earlier the last date of submission for these exams was 03 May 2021.

All such candidate, who have to apply for these exams like District Culture Officer-2019, Junior Librarian exam and Physical Education Teacher Exams can check the extension notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

