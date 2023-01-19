OSSC Regular Teacher Recruitment 2022-23: Prelims Date Announced, Check Official Notification

OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates for the Preliminary Examination to be held for the posts of Regular Teacher Recruitment 2022. Candidates can see the notification from the official website of OSSC i.e., www.ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates for OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 preliminary examination. The board has also shared a list of candidates whose application has been rejected due to some reasons. The reason for rejection has also been mentioned in the list itself.

According to the official notification released by OSSC, as many as 72585 applications have been successfully submitted and a total of 5484 applications have been rejected by the board.

It is to be noted that the examination will be conducted from 10 March 2023 to 13th March 2023.

The preliminary examination will only be conducted for the post of TGT Arts, TGT Science (PCM), AND TGT Science (CBZ) as the number of applicants for the following posts are 5 times more than the vacancies announced in the notification.

Whereas for other posts, the Mains exam will be conducted directly as the applicants are 5 times less than the number of vacancies announced in the advertisement.

We have shared a step-by-step guide to download the OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 preliminary notification.

How to Download the OSSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 Notification?

Go to the official website of OSSC i.e., www.ossc.gov.in Click on the What’s New Section option present on home page There will be a link that appears as Notice Regarding the rejection list and details of the Preliminary Exam for the post of Regular Teacher - 2022 , click on it O SSC Teacher Recruitment 2022 official notification will appear on the screen.

The question paper will consist of a total of 100 questions of 1 mark each and there will be a negative marking of .0.25 for each wrong answer. Candidates must stay updated with the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission for all the updates.