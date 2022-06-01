OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 (Released) for June/July-22 @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Postponed/Rescheduled Exams

Odisha SSC has released the revised exam calendar for the month of June/July 2022 on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Download: Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Revised Exam Calendar 2022 including Scheduled/Postponed/Rescheduled dates.

If you are part of selection process for various round including Receptionist, Junior Stenographer-2016, Junior Stenographer-2017, Traffic Constable, Sub-Inspector, Sub-Inspector Excise and others then you can download the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has postponed and rescheduled various exams including Mains/Written Exam, Document Verification and others for the month of June/July 2022. The Receptionist Exam against Advt No-4595/OSSC dtd. 24.12.2019, which was scheduled earlier on 10 June 2022 has been postponed. Commission will released the revised exam date for the same shortly.

The Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2016 will be held on 17 June 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled from 16-18 June 2022. The Certificate Verification for the post of Junior Stenographer (HOD)-2017 will be now held on 18 June 2022.

The stage I written exam for the post of Traffic Constable will be held on 09 and 10 July 2022. The written exam for Sub Inspector Excise 2021 will be now conducted on 23-24 July 2022 as per new revised exam calendar. You can download the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 for the details list of Scheduled/Postponed/Rescheduled dates for all the major exams available on the official website.

How to Download OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. www.ossc.gov.in.

Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.

Click on link-Supplementary Tentative Calendar on schedule & reschedule of examinations during June & July-2022 No.2913/OSSC dated 31.05.2022 available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022

Download and save OSSC Revised Exam Calendar 2022 for future reference.